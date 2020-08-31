Galena Man Drowns while Attempting to Retrieve his Boat Sunday Morning

Alaska Native News on Aug 31, 2020.

In an unfortunate incident on Kala Slough, off of the Yukon River, a 25-year-old Galena man lost his life attempting to retrieve his watercraft on Sunday morning.

AST was informed at 9:40 am on Sunday morning, that Kevin Evans of Galena had drowned in the slough across the river from Galena as he was attempting to retrieve his boat which was floating away. After he drowned in his attempt to save his boat, Evans was pulled down by the river current and his body did not resurface.

Galena Search and Rescue responded to the scene and began recovery operations. After an hour of searching, Evan’s remains were located and recovered from the slough.

Evan's next of kin were notified of the incident as was the State Medical Examiner's office in Anchorage.






