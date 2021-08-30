Gara Calls On Dunleavy To Apologize For False COVID Comments





“False Political Rhetoric about Nazi Germany and Forced Vaccines Threw Fuel On our Fire, and Will Lengthen This Pandemic.”

Monday former Rep. Les Gara called on Governor Dunleavy to apologize for his heated, misleading rhetoric at Friday’s COVID press conference. In response to questions on why he won’t more strongly and unequivocally urge people who can safely vaccinate to do so, Dunleavy argued it would make us like “Europe in 1939”, a clear reference to Nazi Germany. He also created deceptive, divisive imagery of forced, involuntary vaccinations, which no one is suggesting.

“The Governor used false political rhetoric Friday that threatens more illness, more hospitalizations, and a longer pandemic. As a leader his job is to protect people, and work hard to help end a pandemic that’s harming businesses and killing jobs. A leader shouldn’t play for votes when more and more people are ending up in the hospital, and when innocent people are dying,” said Gara.

The State’s experts have been clear that one of the only reasonable options we have to end this pandemic, and the death and illness it causes, is for people to choose the safest vaccine for them, unless they are part of the small group of people who can’t do so safely.

“As a husband of a health care worker who has treated patients suffering from COVID, I want him to apologize to all hospital workers for riling patients who need care, and not to be misled by heated rhetoric. Urging people to listen to respected medical experts, and choose to vaccinate is simply not “forc[ing] a needle” into people’s arms.

His heated comments that strongly urging people to choose the vaccines his own experts recommend would be like Nazi oppression (“Europe in 1939) also make people more reluctant to listen to information that would convince them to choose a safe vaccine. “He should apologize for making Nazi and North Korean dictatorship comparisons about vaccines at Friday’s press conference. Those words just deter people from listening to safe, fact-based advice from his own health experts on how to end this pandemic,” said Gara.

“We need to be able to talk to each other to battle this pandemic. We need to get people to listen to the best advice from health experts and medical professionals. Friday’s heated comments set this effort back when we need good leadership to move us forward.”

The Governor’s forced vaccination, “North Korea” and Nazi Germany references can be heard starting at the 49:50 mark of Friday’s conference.

https://livestream.com/govdunleavy/events/9819063/videos/225409882



