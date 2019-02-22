GCI Announces Recipients of 2019 Nonprofit Partnership Program

- Home
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — GCI announced the recipients of its 2019 philanthropy campaign – 12 nonprofit organizations that work to improve the lives of Alaskans across the state. Each of the 12 nonprofits will be highlighted by GCI during a monthly “spotlight” campaign that includes promotional signs and digital displays at GCI’s 30+ retail stores, features on GCI social media channels and promotion on iHeart radio stations.
“There are so many nonprofits in Alaska doing all kinds of incredible work,” said Senior Vice President of Consumer Services Paul Landes. “One reason these organizations were selected is that they, much like GCI, have the ability to reach every corner of the state. Whether spreading awareness about heart health, helping Alaska’s homeless youth in crisis, or advocating for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, these organizations help Alaskans from Sitka to Bethel.”
In addition to its annual support of more than 150 non-profit organizations in 2019, GCI will donate cash, products and services to the 12 selected Alaska nonprofits and the Alaska affiliates of national nonprofits. The $180,000 value is intended to raise awareness about worthy causes and to encourage others in the community to give.
GCI’s 2019 monthly nonprofit partners are:
American Red Cross of Alaska
American Heart Association
Alaska School Activities Association
Native Youth Olympics
USO
Camp Fire Alaska
Alaska Zoo
Covenant House Alaska
GCI Suicide Prevention Grant recipients through the Alaska Community Foundation
American Cancer Society
Food Bank of Alaska
Special Olympics Alaska
“GCI has been serving Alaskans for more than 40 years,” said Heather Handyside, GCI vice president of corporate communications. “We care about quality of life in local communities because that’s where our customers and employees live. With government cutting back on spending, it’s even more important for businesses like GCI to step up.”
The monthly nonprofit partnerships are just one piece of the Alaska-born-and-raised technology company’s corporate philanthropy program. Over the past 5 years, GCI has donated more than $10 million in cash, products, scholarships and grants to Alaska organizations. GCI also provides employees with 16 hours of paid leave to volunteer with local organizations. In 2018, more than 660 GCI employees volunteered nearly 8,200 hours. In July, GCI was named as one of the state’s best corporate citizens.
For more information about GCI’s corporate giving, please visit www.gci.com/gci-gives. The website includes details about GCI’s nonprofit partners, as well as the positive results of charitable contributions and volunteerism in the communities where GCI employees and customers live. Nonprofit organizations may also utilize this website to apply for support from GCI.