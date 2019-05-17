GCI Commits $100,000 to Suicide Prevention Efforts in Alaska

- Home
Since 2017, the GCI has contributed $330,000 to the GCI Suicide Prevention Fund
ANCHORAGE, Alaska – With a suicide rate more than twice the national average, prevention efforts are among the top priorities for communities throughout Alaska. To bolster those efforts, GCI has pledged $100,000 in 2019 for the third year of the GCI Suicide Prevention Fund. Since 2017, the GCI Suicide Prevention Fund has provided $330,000 in grants to Alaska non-profits.
The grants, administered by the Alaska Community Foundation, are awarded to organizations and programs that demonstrate suicide prevention strategies that are best practices or customized to address the specific needs of their communities.
“For 40 years, GCI has been delivering services that not only connect Alaskans, but also helps build healthier, more vibrant communities,” said VP of GCI Corporate Communications Heather Handyside. “Empowering Alaskans to foster strong, healthy communities is the main goal of the GCI Suicide Prevention Fund. From the Sources of Strength program and SafeTALK training to a variety of community-specific approaches to suicide prevention, these grants are funding programs that help our customers, our employees and our neighbors.”
Past recipients include the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, My House, Bethel Community Services Foundation, Nome Community Center, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, and more.
How to apply:
Visit the GCI Suicide Prevention Fund website to apply. Non-profit or equivalent organizations – including tribes, schools, churches, local government agencies and programs – are eligible. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on June 26, 2019.
Successful projects will:
Grant requests may be for up to $20,000. Awards typically range from $5,000 to $10,000. All projects must be completed within one calendar year.
Questions about the grant guidelines or process can be emailed to the Alaska Community Foundation or call 907-334-6700. Grant guidelines are available on the ACF website.
GCI is committed to giving back to the communities we serve. Over the past 5 years, GCI has donated more than $10 million in cash, products, scholarships and grants to Alaska organizations, like the GCI Suicide Prevention Fund. GCI provides employees with 16 hours of paid leave to volunteer with local organizations. In 2018, more than 660 GCI employees volunteered nearly 8,200 hours. For more information about how GCI supports organizations across Alaska, visit //www.gci.com/why-gci/gcigives
About GCI
GCI provides data, mobile, video, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers throughout Alaska and nationwide. Headquartered in Alaska, GCI has delivered services for nearly 40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most challenging conditions in North America. Learn more about GCI at www.gci.com. GCI is a wholly owned subsidiary of GCI Liberty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP). Learn more about GCI Liberty at www.gciliberty.com.