GCI Extends Scholarship Deadline through April 15

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Alaska students will have a little extra time this Spring to send in their applications for the next round of the GCI Scholarship Program. In light of precautionary measures and concerns regarding COVID-19, GCI has extended the application deadline for its statewide scholarship program, which will distribute $100,000 in scholarships for the next academic year.
Fifty Alaska students will each receive a $2,000 scholarship for the 2020-21 school year through the program, which can be used for tuition and books. Over the past 20 years, GCI has awarded over $6 million in scholarships to hundreds of Alaska students attending accredited colleges and vocational/trade schools across the nation.
“We know that in Alaska students have been dealing with a great deal of uncertainty lately,” said Dr. Pam Lloyd, Vice President of GCI Government, Healthcare & Education Corporate Strategy. “In addition to the stress of worrying about the health of their families and friends, they are navigating a new virtual learning landscape. We hope by extending the application deadline, we can alleviate some of their stress. It is hard to set aside the present challenges, but we want to remind Alaska seniors that their future is bright with possibilities.”
Qualifications:
Preference will be given to applicants who participate in STEM-based extracurricular activities, including E-Sports through the Alaska School Activities Association.
Applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. AKST on April 15, 2020.
To support all students in Alaska, including college students, who are transitioning to distance learning as the state copes with COVID-19, GCI is offering a free entry-level internet plan through May 31, 2020. As part of the student offer, GCI will also waive credit checks and deposits for equipment.
GCI is one of Alaska’s leaders in corporate philanthropy, donating approximately $2 million each year in cash, products and connectivity to organizations across the state. GCI is committed to giving back to the communities it serves and provides employees with 16 hours of paid leave to volunteer with local organizations. In 2019, nearly 550 GCI employees volunteered more than 5,300 hours.
For more information about the GCI Scholarship Program, visit https://alaskacf.org/blog/scholarships/the-gci-scholarship/