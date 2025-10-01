Georgia Inmate Sentenced to 80 Years in Federal Prison for Creating, Mailing Bombs







STATESBORO, Ga. — David Dwayne Cassady, 57, an inmate incarcerated in the Georgia Department of Corrections, has been sentenced to 80 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of attempted malicious use of explosive materials.

Evidence obtained in the investigation revealed that, while incarcerated in Georgia state prison, the defendant constructed two destructive devices. He mailed the destructive devices to the United States Courthouse in Anchorage, Alaska and to the Department of Justice in Washington DC.

“This defendant’s devices were not only a threat to the recipients, but to every individual that unknowingly transported and delivered them,” said U.S. Attorney Bryan Stirling for the District of South Carolina. “The Department of Justice and our law enforcement partners will continue to take action against those who seek to harm the public.”

“Cassady has been sentenced to a significant amount of time in prison as he intended to incite fear to his targets and amongst the general public,” said Rodney M. Hopkins, Inspector in Charge of the Atlanta Division. “The sentencing represents the hard work of Postal Inspectors and our law enforcement partners to keep the sanctity of the mail system safe.”

United States District Judge J. Randal Hall sentenced Cassady to 480 months imprisonment on both counts to run consecutively, to be followed by a five-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case is being investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI Anchorage Office, Homeland Security Investigations Federal Protective Service, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Georgia Department of Corrections Office of Professional Standards. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Benjamin N. Garner and Elizabeth Major prosecuted the case in the Southern District of Georgia.

