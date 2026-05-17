‘Jubilee of Christian Nationalism’: Trump Event Denounced as Attack on Church and State Separation







An all-day prayer event scheduled for Sunday on the National Mall is set to feature evangelical Protestant leaders as well as top White House and Republican Party officials as speakers, and is being promoted as a celebration of “thanksgiving” as well as an opportunity for participants to learn about the founding of the nation as the 250th anniversary of its independence approaches.

In reality, said Rachel Laser, president and CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, the “National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise, and Thanksgiving” appears to be a “Jubilee of Christian Nationalism”—with evangelical Christians making up three-quarters of the scheduled speakers, despite the fact that they account for just a quarter of Americans overall.

“If President Trump and his allies truly cared about America’s legacy of religious freedom, they would be celebrating church-state separation as the unique American invention that has allowed religious diversity to flourish in our country,” said Laser. “Instead, they continue to threaten this foundational principle by advancing a Christian nationalist crusade to impose one narrow version of Christianity on all Americans.”

The event, which is partly funded by taxpayer dollars earmarked for the nation’s 250th anniversary, will feature Christian musical performers organized around three “pillars” that are labeled as “miracles” a Christian God bestowed on America, “personal testimonies of God’s healing,” and a “unified moment of rededication.”

At a webinar last month, Rev. Paula White-Cain, who serves as a faith adviser to the White House, said the event is “really truly rededicating the country to God.”

The idea that the founders of the United States intended the country to be a Christian one has long been a fixation of evangelical Christian leaders, despite the lack of evidence for such a claim.

“Look at the document,” Princeton University history professor Kevin Kruse told The Washington Post, referring to the Constitution. “The only rules they wrote about religion were ones that keep religion at arm’s length. No establishment, no limits on free exercise, no religious test for office… There’s a difference between saying America is a nation with many Christians in it and that America is a nation dedicated to Christianity and defined by it.”

Robert Jones, president of the Public Religion Research Institute, told the Post that about a third of Americans currently report that they have no religious affiliation, making the US more religiously diverse than it’s ever been.

“We proudly celebrate 250 years of American independence from kings who ruled over both church and state,” said Laser. “For 250 years, America has been marching toward the promise of a country where all people can be free to live as themselves and believe as they choose, as long as they don’t harm others. Christian nationalists threaten that promise by undermining church-state separation, a pillar of our democracy.”

The jubilee, which will also feature an 18-wheeler “Freedom Truck” featuring educational content made by the right-wing group PragerU and the Christian school Hillsdale College, comes after numerous displays of religiosity from the Trump administration.

Even many of the president’s supporters on the Christian right were aghast at an artificial intelligence-generated image he posted last month on social media, appearing to depict him as a Christ figure. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who is set to speak at the jubilee, has spoken about the US-Israeli war on Iran as Christian crusade and has hosted evangelical worship services at the Pentagon, while Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins wrote, “He is Risen indeed!” in an Easter email to federal employees that recounted the biblical story of the resurrection.

Robert Weissman, co-president of government watchdog Public Citizen, noted that the corporate sponsors of Freedom 250, the public-private partnership that’s organizing the 250th anniversary, “may want to curry favor with the Trump administration.”

The sponsors, including John Deere, Oracle, and Lockheed Martin, “should be forced to answer whether they support the extreme agenda they are celebrating,” he said.

“This outrageous event makes a mockery of a core constitutional tenet of American life, the separation of church and state, essentially promoting a particular flavor of white evangelical protestantism as state-sponsored religion,” said Weissman. “This self-proclaimed day of thanksgiving torpedoes the best of American traditions—inclusivity and diversity—and has no place being connected to the US government.”

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