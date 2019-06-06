Georgia Man Arrested for Extradition back to that State Wednesday

- Home
A Georgia man was arrested on fugitive from justice charges after a trooper response to a lodge in the Glennallen area on Wednesday night according to the trooper dispatch.
Troopers went to the Copper River Princess Wilderness Lodge after a disturbance call-in at approximately 11:30 pm.
When AST arrived at the scene, they made contact with a Georgia man identified as Chadwick Edward Cochran, age 46. A check of Cochran’s criminal history revealed that he had an active extraditable arrest warrant for a probation violation in reference to a robbery conviction in that state.
As a result, Cochran was placed under arrest and transported to the Glennallen post where he is being held pending arraignment.