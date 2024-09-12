Germany Corrects Trump on Energy Policy—’PS: We Also Don’t Eat Cats and Dogs’





“We are shutting down—not building—coal and nuclear plants,” the German foreign ministry said. “Coal will be off the grid by 2038 at the latest.”

The German foreign ministry on Wednesday issued a rejoinder to Republican nominee Donald Trump’s debate claim that Germany had reverted back to a “normal” energy policy after, as he implied, failing to transition away from fossil fuels.

Near the end of the televised presidential debate, Trump addressed Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, saying:

“You believe in things that the American people don’t believe in. You believe in things like we’re not going to frack. We’re not going to take fossil fuel. We’re not going to do, things that are going to make this country strong, whether you like it or not. Germany tried that and within one year they were back to building normal energy plants.”

The Germans replied forcefully and included a snarky reference to Trump’s baseless claim, made earlier in the debate, that immigrants were eating Americans’ pets.

“Like it or not: Germany’s energy system is fully operational, with more than 50% renewables,” the German foreign ministry, which is led by Annalena Baerbock of the country’s green party as part of a coalition arrangement, wrote on social media. “And we are shutting down—not building—coal and nuclear plants. Coal will be off the grid by 2038 at the latest. PS: We also don’t eat cats and dogs.”

“The former president is not famous for his grasp of the finer details of European energy policy,” Bernd Radowitz wrote Wednesday in Recharge, a trade news publication.

Radowitz and other commentators took Trump’s “normal” to mean fossil fuel-driven energy production.

“As usual with Trump, it takes some patience to interpret his incoherent line of argument, but what most U.S. viewers and potential voters likely understood from this statement is that Germany tried to ditch fossil fuels, but within a year had to give that up. The assumption here is also that Trump by ‘normal energy plants’ meant fossil-fired generation.”

Germany has since 2010 undertaken an Energiewiende aimed at drawing down on fossil fuel use and nuclear-powered energy and ramping up renewables. The transition plan hit a rough patch in 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia had supplied more than half of Germany’s natural gas, as well as some of its oil and coal. German authorities turned some nuclear plants back on, added more coal consumption into the energy mix, and imported more natural gas from elsewhere, drawing criticism from climate campaigners.

However, those changes were meant to be temporary and Germany has since made progress on implementing its green transition plans. In March, the government declared itself on target to reach its 2030 climate goals. Over 60% of the country’s electricity was powered by renewables in the first half of this year, a marked increase from 2022.

The foreign ministry’s social media post had been viewed by over 1 million people as of Wednesday morning. It was not entirely clear why the ministry raised Trump’s pet remarks, which were seemingly aimed at immigrants of color from low-income countries. Trump’s claim, which The New York Timescalled “false and outlandish,” was based on a rumor that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were eating pets for sustenance. Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), had spread the racist rumors on Monday.

As president, Trump had a scratchy relationship with Germany, which he frequently criticized for its export surplus to the U.S. and its lack of defense spending. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, of the center-left Social Democratic Party, made remarks in July that indicated that he hoped Harris would win the election. Scholz, who’s held office since 2021, had last year endorsed President Joe Biden for reelection, speaking in unusually direct terms about the U.S. race.

