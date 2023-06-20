Girdwood Motorcyclist Dies in Crash on Sterling Highway Monday





According to reports, a 59-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash on the Sterling Highway on Monday evening.

Troopers and EMS responded to a call at mile 115 of the Sterling Highway at 9:17 pm on Monday evening in reference to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Once there, EMS would declare Girdwood resident Michael Elson deceased at the scene.

The investigation at the scene determined that Elson was traveling northbound at mile 115, and while he was negotiating turns, lost control of his bike.

His next of kin have been notified of the incident and his remains have been turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.



