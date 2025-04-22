Glenn Highway Knik River Bridges to Undergo Preservation Work





Northbound Bridge Closing for approximately 30 Days Starting Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) –Mat-Su commuters will see much-needed improvements this summer with repair work on the Glenn Highway Knik Bridges, although some inconvenience is expected during construction. The northbound Knik River Bridge, located on the Glenn Highway between Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valley, will be closed for 30 days starting Wednesday, April 23 to undergo major preservation work. The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) is working with contractor Hamilton Construction Company to rehabilitate the Knik River Bridges.

While the northbound Knik River Bridge is closed, both directions of traffic will shift onto the open southbound bridge. Opposing directions of traffic will be separated by a concrete barrier, and a specialized piece of equipment called a Road Zipper will reconfigure the concrete barriers daily. This will ensure that there are two open lanes of traffic in the peak travel direction: two toward Anchorage in the morning and two toward the Mat-Su Valley in the afternoon.

“The Glenn Highway bridges are a vital link between the Mat-Su Valley and Anchorage,” said DOT&PF Commissioner Ryan Anderson. “This resurfacing project not only preserves key infrastructure, but reinforces the importance of reliable connections between communities. In a state with limited routes for moving people and freight, maintaining and strengthening these existing corridors is critical to Alaska’s resiliency and long-term mobility.”

The northbound bridge is 60 years old, southbound is 30 years old. Both are in need of repairs.

The project will require some additional closures including:

the northbound on-ramp from the Old Glenn Highway to the Glenn Highway,

the northbound off-ramp from the Glenn Highway to Knik River Access Road,

and the southbound on-ramp from the Knik River Access Road to the Glenn Highway.

Each will also be closed for 30 days starting April 23. Please be alert to detours in place for these closures.

To accommodate three lanes of traffic on the open bridge, the travel lanes and shoulders will be narrower than normal during construction. Any vehicles wider than 11 feet should contact DOT&PF’s Measurement Standards & Commercial Vehicle Compliance Office for a permit to pass through the area.

Once crews are finished working on the northbound Knik River Bridge, it will reopen to traffic. The southbound bridge will then close for 30 days later this summer for similar rehabilitation work.

Drivers should expect a reduced speed limit of 45 MPH, congestion, and delays during construction. Plan ahead for longer commute times. Carpooling, adjusting commute times, or alternate work arrangements are all ways to help lessen traffic impacts. Visit https://511.alaska.gov, the 511 app or call 511 for the latest traffic information. Learn more about this project at https://www.glennbridges.com/



