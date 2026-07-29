Glenn Highway Traffic Stop Results in Drug/Weapons Bust











On July 29, 2026, at 0956 hours, Alaska State Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Mile 12 of the Old Glenn Highway for a fractured windshield. Troopers contacted the driver, Gregory Morgan, and the passenger, Jeffery Van Vliete. Morgan was unable to provide proof of vehicle registration or insurance and gave inconsistent statements regarding ownership of the vehicle.

During the contact, Troopers observed drug paraphernalia in plain view and detained both occupants pending further investigation. Van Vliete was found in possession of suspected narcotics and admitted to daily drug use. A records check revealed he had an active $2,500 arrest warrant for DUI.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of two pistols concealed beneath the driver’s seat, one of which was confirmed stolen. Troopers also located presumptive positive cocaine, methamphetamine, and a digital scale containing drug residue. All narcotics and firearms were seized as evidence, and the vehicle was returned to its registered owner.

Based on the evidence recovered and statements obtained during the investigation, Gregory Morgan was arrested and transported to the Palmer Pretrial Facility, where he was remanded on the following charge: