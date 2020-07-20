Golf Club Assault Lands Soldotna Man in Jail Late Saturday Night

Alaska Native News on Jul 20, 2020.

An officer with the AST Soldotna K9 team responded to a fight in the driveway at Welcome-Wind address at mile eight of K-Beach Road in Kenai late Saturday night.

Upon arrival, an investigation would be initiated that found that 31-year-old Brian J. Koski got into a physical altercation with his employee, identified as 20-year-old Corey J. Dahlberg. According to the report, Koski had allegedly found that Dahlberg had stolen beer from Koski’s set net site.

Dahlberg, it was reported by witnesses, took a swing at Koski and Koski retaliated by hitting Dahlberg twice with a golf club.

Following the investigation that found that both men were intoxicated, Koski was placed under arrest on charges of Assault III and transported to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility and held without bail to await arraignment.





