Governor Announces Phase Two of Reopen Alaska Responsibly Plan

(Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy Wednesday announced plans for Phase Two of the State’s approach to reopening segments of the Alaskan economy in an effort to balance the ongoing need to slow the rate of the COVID-19 infection with the critical need to resume economic activity in a reasonable and safe manner.
Beginning Friday, May 8, 2020, Phase Two of the Reopen Alaska Responsibly Plan will take effect, allowing most non-essential businesses to reopen with safeguards. This will allow for the following:
Additional guidance will be available on May 7, 2020 at https://covid19.alaska.gov/reopen/.
Governor Dunleavy today called upon the Alaska Legislative Budget and Audit (LB&A) Committee to meet as soon as possible and approve the distribution of the pending $870 million CARES Act funds to Alaskan communities and businesses.
“CARES Act funding was approved several weeks ago by Congress. Right now, a large part of it is still waiting for approval from the legislature – the LB&A Committee. We were hoping that today we’d be able to report that LB&A met and approved approximately $568 million for municipal relief, $290 million for small business relief, $100 million for fisheries relief, $10 million for homeless prevention, $49 million for FAA grants to rural airports, and $3 million for transportation operations. Unfortunately, these funds are still awaiting approval by the legislature,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “As we’ve said before, we need this money in the hands of these entities now. We’re asking that the LB&A Committee to join with Senator Giessel and Representative Pruitt, and other members of the Legislature, in their effort to move quickly on this so these entities can begin mitigating the economic impacts of the virus.”
On March 26th, the U.S. Congress passed the CARES Act. President Donald Trump signed the CARES Act on March 27th. On April 21st, upon receiving the funds from the U.S. Treasury, the Dunleavy administration submitted an initial distribution plan to the LB&A Committee for consideration. On May 1st, following meetings with lawmakers, community leaders, and federal partners, the Dunleavy Administration submitted a revised distribution plan to the LB&A Committee, requesting expedited action.
The Governor’s COVID-19 Health Mandates can be found here.
For the latest information on Alaska’s response to COVID-19, please visit https://covid19.alaska.gov/
