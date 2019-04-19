Governor Announces Roadshow Events in North Pole and Anchorage

(Juneau)Thursday, the Office of Governor Michael. J. Dunleavy announced upcoming stops in North Pole and Anchorage as part of the Governor’s “Statewide Discussion for a Permanent Fiscal Plan” a series of meetings, events and community-based discussions in partnership with a variety of groups and organizations. The events follow successful roadshow visits in Ketchikan, Wasilla, Fairbanks, Nome, and Anchorage.

“We’ve had a remarkable few weeks outlining our budget and permanent fiscal plan with Alaskans, and look forward to continuing these discussions in North Pole, Anchorage and other communities across the state,” said Governor Dunleavy.

4/19 – North Pole

2pm – 3pm: Governor Dunleavy’s Statewide Discussion for a Permanent Fiscal Plan

  • The Church at North Pole, 2244 Peridot St, North Pole, AK 99705

*This event is open to the public and hosted by the Office of the Governor. Members of the media wishing to attend, please RSVP to matt.shuckerow@alaska.gov

4/22 – Anchorage

11:30am – 1pm: Anchorage Chamber of Commerce “Make It Monday” Forum: Statewide Discussion for a Permanent Fiscal Plan

  • Dena’ina Civic & Convention Center, 600 W 7th Ave., Anchorage, AK

*This event is organized and hosted by the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce. Information about attending can be found here.