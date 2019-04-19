Governor Announces Roadshow Events in North Pole and Anchorage

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
-
- /
- Events/Notices
- /
- Governor Announces Roadshow Events...
(Juneau) – Thursday, the Office of Governor Michael. J. Dunleavy announced upcoming stops in North Pole and Anchorage as part of the Governor’s “Statewide Discussion for a Permanent Fiscal Plan” – a series of meetings, events and community-based discussions in partnership with a variety of groups and organizations. The events follow successful roadshow visits in Ketchikan, Wasilla, Fairbanks, Nome, and Anchorage.
“We’ve had a remarkable few weeks outlining our budget and permanent fiscal plan with Alaskans, and look forward to continuing these discussions in North Pole, Anchorage and other communities across the state,” said Governor Dunleavy.
4/19 – North Pole
2pm – 3pm: Governor Dunleavy’s Statewide Discussion for a Permanent Fiscal Plan
*This event is open to the public and hosted by the Office of the Governor. Members of the media wishing to attend, please RSVP to matt.shuckerow@alaska.gov
4/22 – Anchorage
11:30am – 1pm: Anchorage Chamber of Commerce “Make It Monday” Forum: Statewide Discussion for a Permanent Fiscal Plan
*This event is organized and hosted by the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce. Information about attending can be found here.
© 2019, ↑ Alaska Native News
Log in- Posts - Add New - Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference is providing current and former U.S. intelligence officials with a sense of vindication,...
Read previous article:Close
Mueller Report Confirms Intelligence Findings About Russian Meddling
Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference is providing current and former U.S. intelligence officials with a sense of vindication,...