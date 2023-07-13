﻿Governor Appoints Doug Tansy to Alaska Gasline Development Corporation Board





(Anchorage, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy is pleased to announce the appointment of Doug Tansy to the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation’s board of directors. Mr. Tansy joins the board effective immediately.

“Moving the proposed gasline project forward is going to take the involvement of our best and brightest Alaskans,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Doug is a proven leader in Alaska’s business and non-profit sectors and will make a great addition to the AGDC board.”



Mr. Tansy is a lifelong Alaskan. He is currently employed as the Business Manager of IBEW Local 1574 and has over twenty-three years of construction experience, including holding a State of Alaska Electrical Administrators License for Unlimited Commercial Wiring. His public service includes serving as a member of the Greater Fairbanks Community Hospital Foundation Board of Trustees, Fairbanks Pipeline Training Center Trust, Alaska Workforce Investment Board, Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation, former Alaska Governor’s Safety Advisory Council member, as well as volunteering at various local charities. Doug and his wife Kristine live in Fairbanks where they are raising their six children.