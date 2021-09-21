Governor declares Sept. 19-25 as Alaska Adult Education and Family Literacy Week





JUNEAU, Alaska — Gov. Mike Dunleavy has declared Sept. 19-25 Alaska Adult Education and Family Literacy Week.

“More than 42,000 Alaskans over the age of 18 are without a high school diploma. The Alaska Adult Education Program is working to change that,” said Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Dr. Tamika L. Ledbetter. “Helping Alaskans transition into employment has never been more important. Highly qualified teachers of the Alaska Adult Education programs assist with preparation for the General Education Development Test, and provide help with learning gaps. We are excited to recognize all the hard work of adult education students and staff.”

The Alaska Adult Education (AAE) program assists an average of 2,521 students per year seeking adult education and family literacy services. Adult education and family literacy programs provide adult learners the skills needed to prepare for employment, vocational training, or postsecondary education. They also assist English language learners to improve their oral and written English.

Family literacy programs serve parents and their young children, teaching basic skills, English as a Second Language, and parenting tools to adults while their children are provided high quality instruction. These programs are focused on breaking the cycles of low literacy, low education, and poverty.

The adult education landscape has changed over the last several years. The focus of the AAE Program is on the integration of education and training. Adults who participate in AAE have the opportunity to explore career pathways and hone their skills so that they can advance their careers or enter into postsecondary education or training. Education classes are still available for students who would like to study for the General Education Development (GED) Test and earn their high school equivalency diploma. Classes are also available to increase knowledge and build understanding in relevant occupational and workplace skills and to attain competencies needed for in-demand careers.

For more information, visit our website at https://jobs.alaska.gov/aae/ or contact Windy Swearingin, AAE & GED State Director, at (907) 465-8714 or windy.swearingin@alaska.gov.

