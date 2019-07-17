Governor Dunleavy Amends Call for Second Legislative Special Session

- Home
(Anchorage) – Alaska Governor Michael J. Dunleavy today announced an amended call of the second legislative special session, adding the capital budget and amending the location from Wasilla to Juneau.
“In my daily discussions with legislators – those both in Wasilla and in Juneau – many have acknowledged that real progress needs to be made on the capital budget and that work cannot be completed until the legislature is meeting in one location,” said Governor Dunleavy. “With sensitivity to the time that remains to capture federal funds, the Legislature will be able to quickly consider the capital budget, the PFD, and conclude this work for the people of Alaska before the end of July.”
Members of the Alaska State House and Senate, who heeded the Governor’s statutory call to meet in Wasilla, recently submitted a proposal to Governor Dunleavy to amend the call in order to address the capital budget and work with all lawmakers to address outstanding items. The proposal – dated July 15, 2019 – recognizes upcoming deadlines and the risk of losing access to critical matching funds – necessary to develop and sustain the economy, Alaskan families, and the state.
Leadership of the Senate and the House caucuses have also acknowledged the necessity and urgency to resolve these issues and requested that the capital budget be added to the call. They too are committed to working together for the benefit of all Alaskans.
On Thursday, July 18, 2019, Governor Dunleavy will introduce a capital budget that will contain state matching funds for federal transportation programs, state matching funds for village safe water projects, funding for the new crime legislation (HB 49), and other necessary fixes to a number of fund source changes that appeared in the final version of the capital budget passed by the Legislature in May.
“Timelines compel us to find a solution sooner rather than later. Concluding work on the state infrastructure budget and the PFD brings the Legislature one step closer to finishing the work of the people,” said Governor Dunleavy.
