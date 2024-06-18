Governor Dunleavy and First Lady Mourn the Passing of Former Alaska Representative Ann Spohnholz





(ANCHORAGE, AK) — Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy extend their heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and constituents of former Alaska Representative Ann Spohnholz who passed away on June 9. In 1989, Spohnholz was appointed to the Alaska State House by Governor Steve Cowper, representing Mountain View and East Anchorage.

“Ann’s passing is a significant loss for our state. Her tireless dedication to children, education, and public service has left a lasting mark on our community,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “She was a beacon of compassion, integrity, and leadership. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time.”

In her retirement, Ann continued her volunteer work, deeply involving herself with St. Mary’s Episcopal Church and serving various community boards. Her passion for gardening, cooking, reading, and sharing her knowledge and experiences enriched the lives of those around her. Ann cherished her family and was a devoted grandmother to her beloved grandchildren.

In honor of Ann Spohnholz’s service, Governor Dunleavy has ordered the Alaska and United States flags to fly at half-staff on Monday, June 17.