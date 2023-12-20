Governor Dunleavy and First Lady Mourn the Passing of Former Senate President Lyda Green





Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy are grieving the passing of former Senate President Lyda Green. Senator Green passed away peacefully earlier yesterday in Soldotna.

“Lyda was more than a colleague and a neighbor, she was a family friend and I counted on her for sound advice, experience and wisdom throughout my time in public office,” said Governor Dunleavy. “She was a legislative leader in the creation and passage of some of Alaska’s most important public policies over the past few decades. Our hearts go out to her husband of 62 years Curtis, her three children, Bradley, Kristie, and Shelton, eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.”

Senator Green and her family made Alaska their home for over a half century. She was first elected to the Alaska Senate in 1994 representing the Wasilla area for 14 years, the last two of those years as Senate President. She was also involved in numerous community and civic organizations and was a supporter of youth athletics.

A public memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Cards may be sent to the family at 36815 Hakala Dr. Soldotna, AK 99669.

Governor Dunleavy will order Alaska and the United States flags to fly at half-staff at a date that will be announced after consulting with the family of former Senator Lyda Green.



