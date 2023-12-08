Governor Dunleavy and the First Lady to Host Holiday Open House





(Juneau, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy invite all Alaskans to attend the 2023 Holiday Open House at the Governor’s Residence in downtown Juneau on Tuesday, December 12 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Lt. Governor Nancy Dahlstrom and Mr. Kit Dahlstrom will also be there to greet Alaskans.

The United States Forest Service contributed a 15-foot lodgepole pine tree harvested from the Silvis Lake area in the Tongass National Forest for this year’s open house. Ornaments for the tree were created by 5th grade students at the Pioneer Home Indian Education Pre-School and Houghtaling Elementary school in Ketchikan.

It isn’t a traditional Governor’s Holiday Open House without cookies! This year’s event will feature an impressive spread of holiday treats including 21,350 cookies, 79 pounds of toffee and brittle, 57 pounds of chocolate and 50 pounds of fudge. Alaska’s state commissioners will also be there to serve hot cider to all visitors.

Holiday music will be performed by students from Floyd Dryden Middle School, Juneau-Douglas High School, and Thunder Mountain High School.

The first open house was held by Territorial Governor Walter Eli Clark and his family on New Year’s Day 1913. The annual tradition has been held every year since, apart from two years during World War II and in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Individuals with special accessibility needs can contact Maxine Lucero at (907) 465-3500, to arrange entry from 2:15-2:30 p.m.

