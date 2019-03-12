Governor Dunleavy Announces Nominations to North Pacific Fishery Management Council
(Juneau, Alaska) – Alaska Governor Michael J. Dunleavy last week made his nominations for the two State of Alaska seats on the North Pacific Fishery Management Council (NPFMC).
“I have nominated individuals who are knowledgeable and experienced in the harvest, conservation, and management of fishery resources,” Governor Dunleavy wrote of the nominees in a letter to Chris Oliver, Assistant Administrator for NOAA Fisheries. “The nominees provide balanced and insightful experience for the NPFMC and will contribute greatly to fisheries management and conservation in the North Pacific.”
Governor Dunleavy’s nominations for the two seats are as follows:
Seat 1:
- Cora Campbell
- John Moller
- Julianne Curry
Seat 2:
- Nicole Kimball
- John Moller
- Julianne Curry
Ms. Cora Campbell and Ms. Nicole Kimball have been selected as Governor Dunleavy’s preferred nominees for consideration in accordance with provisions of Section 302 of the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act. He has submitted two alternate nominees, Mr. John Moller and Ms. Julianne Curry, who can be considered for the seats.
- Ms. Campbell has decades of experience as a commercial fisherman. Ms. Campbell has extensive fisheries policy and regulation experience, having served as a fisheries policy advisor for two Alaskan governors, as a former Commissioner for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, and a lifetime of involvement in fisheries organizations.
- Ms. Kimball has dedicated her career to fisheries management. She worked as a fisheries analyst for the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council, federal fisheries coordinator for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, and now with the Pacific Seafood Processors Association.
- Mr. Moller is a lifelong subsistence fisherman with three decades of commercial fishing experience. Mr. Moller has extensive experience with fisheries policy having served on the NPFMC Advisory Panel and other commercial fisheries policy bodies. He currently serves as the commercial fisheries advisor to the Governor of the State of Alaska.
- Ms. Curry has been a commercial fisherman for over two decades. Her experience includes working with Petersburg Vessel Owners Association, the United Fisherman of Alaska, and most recently, Icicle Seafoods, Inc. She has also served on the NPFMC Advisory panel and other commercial fisheries policy bodies.
Governor Dunleavy has sent his nominees to Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, for consideration and anticipates an announcement in June. The selected individuals will take seat in August.
The Governor’s full letter announcing his nominees can be read here.