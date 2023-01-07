Governor Dunleavy Announces Prohibition of TikTok on State Equipment





(Anchorage, AK) – Friday Governor Mike Dunleavy announced that effective immediately, the use of the social media app TikTok on state equipment is prohibited. In a memo to commissioners and executive staff, the governor citied national security and privacy concerns for the immediate prohibition.

“Simply put, TikTok poses a clear risk to any network or user it touches,” wrote Governor Dunleavy. “National security experts continue to highlight TikTok as a national security concern, including the possibility that the Chinese government may use TikTok to control data collection, influence TikTok’s recommendation algorithm and compromise personal devices. Use of TikTok on state-owned electronic devices or on private devices that are connected to state networks poses a risk that a foreign government may access confidential or private data from State agencies and employees.”

Governor Dunleavy continued, “Therefore, effective immediately, all State Executive Branch agencies, including all departments, corporations, authorities, divisions, offices, bureaus, or other entities may not use TikTok on any State-owned electronic device, download or use the TikTok application or visit any TikTok website on the State network. Additionally, if TikTok is currently downloaded on any State device, it must be immediately removed, and appropriate steps shall be taken to secure the device.”

The governor finished by stating, “Alaskans must remain vigilant to evolving threats both domestically and abroad and work together to defend ourselves against these threats, in order to defend our way of life and right to privacy.”

Today’s announcement from Governor Dunleavy comes as states across the country, as well as the federal government, move to prohibit TikTok from government devices.

