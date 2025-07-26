Governor Dunleavy Announces Revenue Commissioner Adam Crum’s Resignation









Governor Mike Dunleavy Friday announced the resignation of Adam Crum, Commissioner of the Department of Revenue, effective August 8, 2025. Governor Dunleavy expressed appreciation for Commissioner Crum’s dedicated leadership, professionalism, and contributions during his tenure.

“Commissioner Crum has been an exemplary leader whose unwavering dedication and innovative approach have significantly benefited Alaskans,” said Governor Dunleavy. “During his time leading both the Department of Health and Social Services and the Department of Revenue, Adam consistently prioritized Alaska’s economic well-being, public health, and fiscal stability. His collaborative spirit and commitment to serving our communities have made a lasting, positive impact.”

As Commissioner of Health and Social Services, Crum played a pivotal role in guiding Alaska through challenging times, notably by ensuring critical support to key industries such as tourism and commercial fishing during the COVID-19 pandemic. His leadership enabled vital economic activities to safely resume, preserving jobs and sustaining community livelihoods across the state.

As Commissioner of Revenue, Crum successfully managed the state’s fiscal resources, implementing forward-thinking initiatives designed to optimize revenue, stabilize Alaska’s financial outlook, and promote economic growth.

“It has been an honor serving Alaskans alongside dedicated colleagues and under Governor Dunleavy’s leadership,” Crum said. “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to contribute to Alaska’s prosperity and am excited to see the state’s continued success.”

An acting commissioner will be named soon.



