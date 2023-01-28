﻿Governor Dunleavy Appoints Alaskans to Statewide Broadband Advisory Board

(Anchorage) -Governor Mike Dunleavy is releasing the roster of Alaskans appointed to his new Statewide Broadband Advisory Board. The board consists of 15 members, including 13 appointed by the Governor and two state legislators selected by the presiding officers. The legislative appointments are expected in the near future.
 
The purpose of the advisory board is to provide technology-neutral input, recommendations, and advice regarding state broadband policy, goals, and objectives, project proposal processes and criteria for project selection; mapping and data collection and sharing efforts; and progress made on the recommendations of the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband established under Administrative Order No. 322.
 
Michael Brase (Fairbanks)
Member/ University of Alaska 01/23/2023 – 01/23/2026
 
Charles Carpenter (Anchorage)
Technology Neutral Consultant 01/23/2023 – 01/23/2026
 
Archibald Ferguson (Anchorage)
Member/ Health Care Community 01/23/2023 – 01/23/2026
 
Anastasia Hoffman (Bethel)
Member/ Alaska Native Corporation01/23/2023 – 01/23/2026
 
Glenda Ledford (Wasilla)
Local Government Representative 01/23/2023 – 01/23/2026
 
Thomas Lochner (Anchorage)
Commissioner of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development or Designee 01/23/2023 – 01/23/2026
 
Travis Million (Copper Center)
Representative for Rural Energy Systems 01/23/2023 – 01/23/2026
 
Kathleen Moran (Anchorage)
Broadband Consumer 01/23/2023 – 01/23/2026
 
Steve Noonkesser (Dillingham)
Member/School District 01/23/2023 – 01/23/2026
 
Christine O’Connor (Wasilla)
Member/ Broadband Industry 01/23/2023 – 01/23/2026
 
Laurel Shoop (Juneau)
Commissioner of Education & Early Development or Designee
01/23/2023
 
Charlene Stern (Fairbanks)
Member/ Tribal Government 01/23/2023 – 01/23/2026
 
Tara Sweeney (Girdwood)
Member/ Business Community 01/23/2023 – 01/23/2026
 
 
Ex Officio/House Speaker Appointee/nonvoting – appointment TBA
 
Ex Officio/Senate President Appointee/nonvoting – appointment TBA
 
Click here for the fact sheet on the advisory board.
