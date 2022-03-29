Governor Dunleavy Appoints Alaskans to the Board of Fisheries and Board of Game





(Juneau) – Governor Mike Dunleavy Monday appointed four Alaskans to fill open seats on the Alaska Board of Game and the Alaska Board of Fisheries, and made one reappointment to the Board of Game.

The Governor made three new appointments to the Board of Fisheries:

Floyd Michael Heimbuch is a longtime commercial fisherman and has been active in fishing issues across the state for several decades. He previously served on the State of Alaska Board of Marine Pilots and the Homer City Council. He will join the board April 15, 2022.

David Weitz will take a seat on the Board of Fisheries starting July 1, 2022. He is the current President and CEO of Three Bears Alaska. His prior public service includes the Tok School Board and the Alaska Road Commission.

Thomas Carpenter served in the United States Coast Guard and has been a commercial fisherman and small business owner. He is Chairman of the Prince William Sound Aquaculture Corporation Board. He will also begin serving on the Board of Fisheries July 1, 2022.

The Governor also made a new appointment and a reappointment to the Board of Game:

Beatrice Ruth Cusack is a military veteran, avid hunter and holds assistant hunting guide license in Alaska. She currently serves on the SCI Alaska Board of Directors. Her term on the Board of Game begins July 1, 2022.

Allen Barrette was reappointed to the Board of Game. He is a licensed hunting guide and owns a fur tannery in Fairbanks. His new term begins July 1, 2022.

