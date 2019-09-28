Governor Dunleavy Appoints Rep. Josh Revak to Senate District M

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
(Anchorage, AK) – Friday, Alaska Governor Michael J. Dunleavy announced the appointment of Representative Josh Revak to fill the vacancy to Senate District M following the rejection of Representative Laddie Shaw by Senate Republicans on September 19, 2019. Revak, a recognized public servant and decorated war veteran, currently represents District 25 in the Alaska House of Representatives – within Senate District M.
“As you know, we put Laddie Shaw’s name forward, Representative Shaw. We thought that Representative Shaw was well-qualified for that position. He’s a terrific individual, he’s got a great resume. But as it was, the Senate failed to confirm Representative Shaw. So as a result we have to put another name forward. Today we’re going to be putting the name of Representative Josh Revak forward for the Senate to consider.
“Representative Revak was elected by voters to serve in the House of Representatives – he serves proudly as the Representative for House District 25 in Senate District M. He has served our nation proudly – once again he’s in the House of Representatives, he was enlisted in the U.S. Army shortly after 9-11 and served tours of duty in Iraq, where he was seriously wounded, and is a decorated veteran.
“We believe that Representative Revak would make a great Senator, and we’re hoping the Senate considers his confirmation and confirms Representative Revak. He worked with Congressman Don Young – and Senator Dan Sullivan as well – spearheading veterans issues. I think that his honesty, his integrity, his talents, would serve that district well.”
Senate District M was vacated on August 8 following the sudden passing of Senator Chris Birch. In a Facebook Live address to Alaskans on August 30, Governor Dunleavy announced his appointment of Representative Laddie Shaw to fill the Senate District M vacancy. On September 19, by a vote of 6-6, Senate Republicans failed to confirm Shaw to Senate District M. If Senate Republicans confirm Representative Josh Revak to Senate District M, a process will begin to fill the House District 25 seat vacated by Revak.
Written by: Matt Shuckerow | Office of the Governor on Sep 28, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News