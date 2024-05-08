Governor Dunleavy Congratulates Appointees Confirmed by Legislature





(JUNEAU, AK) – Tuesday, the Alaska State Legislature confirmed Governor Mike Dunleavy’s appointees to lead two state departments and dozens of appointees to boards and commissions.

Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, Commissioner of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, was confirmed to be the Lt. Governor’s successor. Governor Dunleavy appointed Maj. Gen. Saxe as DMVA commissioner and adjutant general for the Alaska National Guard in December 2018.

Emma Pokon was confirmed as Commissioner of Environmental Conservation. Pokon joined DEC in February 2020 from the Alaska Department of Law where she most recently served as a Senior Assistant Attorney General assigned to support DEC. Previously, Ms. Pokon represented the North Slope Borough in natural resource and environmental matters and was a law clerk for the Fairbanks Superior Court. She earned a bachelor’s degree in history with a minor in chemistry from Hamilton College. She also achieved a JD and a Master of Studies in Environmental Law from Vermont Law School.

Cathy Muñoz was confirmed as Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development. Muñoz joined the Department of Labor and Workforce Development in December 2018 as Deputy Commissioner. She was named Acting Commissioner in January of 2023. She represented Juneau for four terms as a member of the Alaska House of Representatives, and three terms on the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly.

The legislature also confirmed more than six dozen appointments to various boards and commissions. The Governor will continue to make appointments to boards and commissions on an ongoing basis. Alaskans interested in serving on a board or commission can apply here.

###



