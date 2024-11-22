Governor Dunleavy Congratulates Congressman-Elect Nick Begich





(Anchorage, AK) – This evening, Governor Mike Dunleavy reacted to the news that Nick Begich will serve as our state’s member in the United States House of Representatives.

“I want to congratulate Congressman-elect Nick Begich on winning Alaska’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. With President Trump returning to office, Alaska’s future looks bright once again. I am confident that the Biden-Harris policies, which have worked to strangle our economy and undermine our Alaskan way of life over the past four years, are thankfully nearing an end.

“My administration is eager to work with Congressman-elect Begich to incentivize private sector investment in Alaska, creating new jobs that can support families and attract young people looking ‘North to the Future’ for fresh opportunities.”



