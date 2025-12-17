Governor Dunleavy Declares December 2025 Mat-Su Windstorm a Disaster, Activating State Recovery Programs







JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Governor Mike Dunleavy declared the December 2025 Mat-Su Windstorm a disaster on December 9, 2025, in response to widespread damage across the Mat-Su Borough.

The powerful windstorm caused extensive damage to power lines, resulting in a prolonged and sustained loss of electricity and other utilities. This loss led to frozen pipes in many homes. High winds generated flying debris that impacted travel, damaged vehicles, and compromised both public buildings and private residences. These conditions severely interrupted power and water distribution, restricted travel, and required communities to establish numerous shelter locations for displaced residents.

The Governor’s Disaster Declaration activates State Disaster Recovery programs, including the crucial State Individual Assistance (IA) and Public Assistance (PA) programs.

“The Mat-Su Borough has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to its people,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “In the face of this storm, warming centers opened immediately, utility crews worked around the clock to restore power, and road crews swiftly cleared debris. The state is now acting just as quickly. We are activating our disaster programs to bring relief to individuals and families who suffered property damage, and to ensure the Mat-Su Borough is reimbursed for emergency protective measures and infrastructure repairs. We stand with the Mat-Su community.”

The Individual Assistance program is designed to provide grants to individuals and families. These grants can be used to make necessary repairs to a primary residence, address other eligible disaster-related needs, and provide temporary housing for both homeowners and renters.

The Public Assistance program will assist local jurisdictions, tribal entities, government agencies, and other infrastructure owners in restoring critical infrastructure to its pre-disaster condition.

The state's Individual Assistance program will be available to eligible Mat-Su residents in the coming days. The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will publish comprehensive state IA registration information at https://ready.alaska.gov/Recovery/IA .

