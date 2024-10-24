Governor Dunleavy Declares Disaster for October ‘24 West Coast Storm





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF RICHARDSON, Alaska — Governor Mike Dunleavy has declared a state disaster emergency in response to the West Coast Storm impacting Alaska in October 2024. This declaration will facilitate funding for emergency response efforts and reimburse eligible expenses incurred by response agencies.

On October 18, the National Weather Service reported that a powerful storm was developing, poised to affect the west coast of Alaska with gale-force winds, heavy rain and snow, and coastal surges. In anticipation, the State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) went to Preparedness Level 2 – Heighten Awareness – and conducted community calls on October 19 to potentially affected areas to confirm awareness of the storm and support preparedness actions.

Damage reports have come in from Kotzebue, Gambell, Shaktoolik, Nome, Fairbanks, Unalakleet, St. Michaels, Teller, Diomede, and Shishmaref. Kotzebue has experienced the most severe damage, with several residences seriously impacted and airport closure due to water and ice on the runway. Last night, 38 residents were sheltered at various community locations.

The storm also brought record rain, along with heavy snow and wind to Alaska’s Interior, inundating transportation corridors and disrupting power.

“I want to thank Representative Tom Baker for highlighting the urgency and severity of the weather event that brought about this disaster declaration,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “This state disaster declaration enables us to address ongoing emergency response needs and support communities in their recovery.”

The SEOC has not received any reports of injuries or fatalities and is actively coordinating a multiagency state-level response including the State of Alaska’s Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, Department of Environmental Conservation, Department of Health, Department of Public Safety, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, Alaska Council of Village Presidents, Kawerak, Maniilaq, American Red Cross of Alaska, Salvation Army Alaska Division, United States Coast Guard, Alaska National Guard, Calista Corporation and other statewide and regional organizations.

With the storm forecasted to diminish October 23, the SEOC is deploying a Division Supervisor to Kotzebue to directly coordinate the state response.

