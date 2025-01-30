Governor Dunleavy Delivers Seventh State of the State Address





(Juneau, AK) – Tuesday night Governor Mike Dunleavy delivered his seventh State of the State address, at the Alaska Capitol Building.

The speech highlighted progress Alaska has experienced in public safety, education, and energy security, as well as the Governor’s priorities to continue improving the quality of life for Alaskans in these essential areas.

“As I’ve always said, there’s nothing wrong with special interests, but they don’t speak on behalf of the people. We govern for those who get up every day and go to work and take care of their families, but don’t necessarily have a lobbyist here in Juneau,” Governor Dunleavy said. “When we put our minds together to create good policy, great things will happen.”

Governor Dunleavy highlights the accomplishments of two Alaskans. Alaska State Trooper Sgt. Jared Noll led a multi-agency effort last year leading to indictments of individuals involved in a multi-state drug trafficking operation. The other guest highlighted was Alev Kelter, a Chugiak High School graduate and member of the Olympic Bronze medal winning USA women’s rugby team.

Click here to view a recording of the State of the State address. Click here to a transcript of the speech.



