Governor Dunleavy has violated his duties and continues to unfairly attack rural Alaska

Alaska has always been a unique place where anything is possible. The will of Alaskans to protect their home and care for one another is strong, regardless of political affiliation, cultural identity, and where you live, work, or play. When we see fellow Alaskans in need, we help in any way possible. We know that our Alaskan values and traditions bind us together. It is this mindset that brought a diverse group of people and organizations together to stand up during a time when our state and our people are under attack from an Administration that has clearly lost their path and the vision for what it means to be an Alaskan.
Governor Dunleavy’s leadership has violated Alaska law and the Constitution, attacked our tribal sovereignty while refusing to work with tribes who have requested government-to-government relationships, gutted our state budget putting our most vulnerable citizens through more hardship, and putting our economy and thousands of jobs at risk. Our university leadership, with its world class research program, has been in emergency meetings deciding the fate of our students, teachers and ability to keep our schools up and running.
Native Peoples Action’s mission is to protect our traditional ways of life and uplift Alaska Native people and values. In alignment with this mission, we see it as our responsibility to take strong action against this administration that is threatening the wellbeing of Alaskans, and disregarding the values of caring for and being responsible to one another. Governor Dunleavy refuses to work with Native peoples, has failed to maintain even the minimal public safety we do have in rural Alaska, and continues attempts to remove revenues from rural Alaska and assistance programs like PCE that would devastate communities.
“Alaskans are bold in our actions and politics. We will unite when necessary to act boldly and swiftly, to protect our ways of life, our Elders, children, families and communities. Dunleavy, as an elected leader, has proven that he is not for Alaska. His careless budget cuts, fear tactics and political agenda do not belong in Alaska. This is why Native Peoples Action not only supports the effort to recall Governor Dunleavy, but is working to actively recruit, grow, and support homegrown leaders, so our future politicians share our values and will lead with love for generations to come. Join us in this movement, sign the recall petition and together we can stand up for our state,”
-Andrea Akall’eq Sanders, President, Native Peoples Action.
Written by: Native Peoples Action on Aug 16, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News