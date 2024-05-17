﻿Governor Dunleavy Highlights Successes of the 33rd Alaska Legislature





(Juneau, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy extended his appreciation to the Alaska Legislature for a collaborative and successful 2024 session. Crucial legislation addressing energy, carbon capture, food security and public safety all passed this session.

“We are proud to have passed several bills this session that move Alaska forward,” said Governor Dunleavy. My administration will spend the interim preparing new initiatives for next session on public safety, education reform, expanding the agricultural sector and much more.”

HB 66 – Omnibus crime legislation containing Governor Dunleavy’s plan to crack down on fentanyl dealers. Prosecutors will now be able to charge a person with second degree murder who sells or manufactures fentanyl or methamphetamine if a person dies as a direct result of taking those or other controlled substances. The legislation also strengthens the crime of stalking in the first degree, and sex offender registration requirements. It allows multidisciplinary child protection teams to investigate instances of sexual contact between young children. It also amends Criminal Rule 6 to allow witnesses to summarize testimony of other witnesses at grand jury.

House Bill 66 is the most comprehensive victim-centric legislation the state has passed in many years. It appropriately balances holding offenders accountable while focusing on victims.

HB 50 – The Governor’s carbon sequestration bill creates a new opportunity for the state to earn revenue by storing carbon dioxide in depleted underground oil and gas basins. It also has provisions for the RCA regulated gas storage in Cook Inlet, AIDEA reserve-based lending for gas producers, and geothermal leasing.

HB 307 – House Bill 307 is a game changer for the Railbelt power grid, power utilities, and its business and residential customers. It streamlines the taxation and tariff policies to make new and existing electrical generation projects more affordable. That in turn incentivizes independent power producers to move forward on renewable power projects like solar and wind farms along the Railbelt.

HB 272 – Disabled Alaskans will have an exciting new opportunity to go big game hunting under this bill. It authorizes the Alaska Board of Game to establish annual big game hunting seasons in areas specifically for Alaskans with physical disabilities.

HB 273 – This bill grants the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation (AHFC) the power to issue or purchase mortgage loans for single family homes to Alaskans who cannot qualify for low interest mortgage programs offered by other government agencies. It also establishes an Alaska Energy Independence Fund, also known as a Green Bank, so AHFC can create a subsidiary to offer financing opportunities to sustainable energy development projects in the state.

HB 295 – Individuals or organizations will now be allowed to purchase salmon from a state hatchery for stocking a lake in Alaska. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game will issue the required permit after evaluating the proposed salmon stocking plan to verify land ownership, and any possible impacts on wild fish populations.

HB 344 – Authorizes the Alaska Department of Health to apply for a section 1115 Medicaid waiver to explore demonstration projects focused on addressing health-related needs and support services for Alaska Medicaid recipients. Pursuing a waiver will enable the department to employ evidence-based, Alaska-specific strategies to improve health outcomes and lower the cost of Medicaid to the state treasury.

HB 251 – The Food Freedom Act sponsored by Rep Rauscher included elements of Governor Dunleavy’s CROP Act that make needed reforms to Alaska’s growing agriculture industry. It incorporates reforms to the Alaska Division of Agriculture’s Agriculture Revolving Loan Fund by updating loan limits, increasing categories of loans to include food manufacturing and shipping, and allowing refinancing of loans. This year the Board of Agriculture approved eight loans that reflect strong interest in the state’s agricultural sector.