Governor Dunleavy Introduces Alaska Lottery Corporation Act

Governor Mike Dunleavy today introduced legislation to establish the Alaska Lottery Corporation to organize, operate, and regulate an Alaska State Lottery.
“In the face of low state revenues, my administration has been actively seeking new revenue sources to diversify our economy. Not only does this legislation have the potential of creating new business opportunities, the profits generated from lottery activities will be designated to K-12 education, domestic violence prevention programs, drug abuse prevention programs, foster care, and homelessness,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Alaska is one of only five states that does not have any form of a state lottery. I believe it is time we, as a state, have the conversation on the potential benefits that could come from a state lottery.”
The Alaska Lottery Corporation Act, SB 188/HB 246, would create a new Chapter 18 in Title 5 of Alaska Statute, establishing the Alaska Lottery Corporation (Corporation) as a new State-owned corporation within the Department of Revenue. The Corporation would be governed by a seven-member Board appointed by the Governor for staggered five-year terms, composed of five public members, the Commissioner of Revenue, and one at-large Commissioner selected by the Governor. The Corporation would exist for the purpose of organizing, operating, and regulating an Alaska State Lottery that could include in-state and multi-state draw games, instant tickets, sports betting, and keno.
Once fully-operational, the Corporation would provide a new source of state revenues, which would be designated to support education and programs to address domestic violence, drug abuse, foster care, senior services, and homelessness.
