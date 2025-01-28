Governor Dunleavy Introduces Two Key Bills to Strengthen Alaska’s Infrastructure and Public Safety





(Juneau, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy introduced two critical pieces of legislation designed to bolster Alaska’s economic development and enhance public safety services. These bills aim to address essential infrastructure needs and improve the efficiency of state services while fostering economic growth and fiscal responsibility.

The proposed bills include:

1. Alaska Railroad Corporation Bonding Authority Increase

2. Pretrial Supervision Services Agreements Bill

(HB 67) Alaska Railroad Corporation Bonding Authority Increase

This legislation seeks to increase the bonding authority of the Alaska Railroad Corporation to fund the construction of a new dock and terminal in Seward, Alaska. The current dock, a vital economic link for the state, is nearing the end of its useful life and requires replacement to ensure continued service and expanded capabilities. Key provisions of the bill include:

Increasing the Corporation’s bonding authority from $60 million to $135 million.

Funding the construction of a new dock and terminal to replace the existing aging infrastructure.

Ensuring that bonds issued are guaranteed by the Corporation’s revenues and not the State, with no state dollars used for repayment.

“The Seward dock is a critical connection for hundreds of thousands of cruise passengers and visitors each summer,” said Governor Dunleavy. “This project is an investment in Alaska’s future, supporting tourism, economic development, and local businesses throughout the state.”

(HB 66) Pretrial Supervision Services Agreements Bill

This legislation enables the Department of Corrections to enter into agreements with municipalities to provide pretrial supervision services for defendants charged with municipal or borough offenses. Currently, the State bears the entire cost of pretrial supervision, even for defendants charged solely with municipal or borough violations.

Key features of the bill:

Allows the Department of Corrections to partner with municipalities to provide pretrial supervision services.

Enables the Department to charge reasonable fees to recover costs associated with these services.

Ensures the continuation of pretrial supervision services while promoting fiscal responsibility.

“This bill provides a prudent solution to balance the costs of pretrial services,” said Governor Dunleavy. “By sharing responsibilities with municipalities, we can ensure these critical services remain available while reducing the financial burden on the State.”

These legislative proposals reflect Governor Dunleavy’s commitment to addressing Alaska’s pressing infrastructure and public safety needs. The Governor urges the legislature to act swiftly in supporting these measures to secure Alaska’s economic future and ensure the continued efficiency of state services.



