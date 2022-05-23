Governor Dunleavy Issues Administrative Order 335 to Reduce Licensing Delays





(ANCHORAGE, AK) – To reduce administrative burdens on applicants for professional licenses and address the immediate need for expedited licensure, Governor Mike Dunleavy has issued Administrative Order 335 directing the Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development (DCCED), Division of Corporations, Business and Professional Licensing (CBPL), to cease certain secondary functions and issue licenses to qualified persons using an accelerated process.

“The purpose of this Administrative Order is immediately address the backlog of Alaskans who are waiting for licensure in order to legally enter the workforce in their chosen field,” stated Governor Dunleavy.

“I took swift action to relieve licensing staff of various duties that detract from their ability to review and issue licenses, We must do everything we can to address delays in licensure, and Alaska’s professional licensing boards and staff need both the tools and leeway to modernize processes and remove unnecessary requirements that do not further public protection. State processes should not be a barrier to entering the workforce, and yet over the years an incredibly complex web of State Statutes and regulations has done just that.”

Administrative Order 335, available at gov.alaska.gov/admin-orders, urges state professional licensing boards to implement expedited temporary licensure measures and to identify outdated or ineffective regulations by the end of the summer.

DCCED Commissioner Julie Sande stated, “I am so grateful for Governor Dunleavy’s support on this critical issue. The success of businesses throughout Alaska depends on our ability to quickly get folks out into the workplace. This issue is at the heart of our ability to grow our economy, strengthen communities, and protect consumers in Alaska. Empowering CBPL staff to focus on mission critical tasks will have an immediate impact on the backlog while staff work to continue to fill vacancies in key positions within the CBPL team. I also appreciate the understanding and cooperative approach that the licensing board members and staff have demonstrated as we work towards making right-touch regulatory changes.”

The mission of the Division of Corporations, Business, and Professional Licensing (CBPL) is to inspire public confidence through balanced regulation of competent professional and business services. CBPL is a division of the Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development (DCCED). For more information on DCCED, visit www.commerce.alaska.gov. Come work with us! Current job postings for CBPL can be found at : https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/alaska?keywords=Corporations.

