Governor Dunleavy issues Disaster Declaration for 2025 West Coast Storm





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Governor Mike Dunleavy has issued a disaster declaration for the 2025 October West Coast Storm. On October 8, the remnants of a tropical typhoon impacted the west coast of Alaska with above high tide sea surge which inundated several communities. Communities within the Northwest Arctic Borough experienced the greatest level of inundation and have reported damage to critical infrastructure and homes.

Currently, there are no reports of injuries. The State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) is working closely with borough emergency management and community leaders to assess damage and identify essential emergency assistance needs.

The declaration activates the State of Alaska Public and Individual Assistance programs within the Kashunamiut, Lower Yukon, and Bering Strait Regional Education Attendance Area (REAA), as well as the Northwest Arctic (NWAB) and North Slope Borough (NSB).

SEOC is deploying Division Supervisors to the disaster area to coordinate state disaster response on the ground. SEOC has resource requested Alaska National Guard and Alaska State Defense Force servicemembers to respond to the disaster.

“I want to commend the people along the western and northern coast for all the preparations that took place prior to the storm. Making sure Alaskans are safe will always be our top priority,” said SEOC Incident Commander Mark Roberts.

Alaska Region Headquarters The National Weather Service forecast an additional storm(s) will impact areas within the NWAB and NSB. Flood warnings are in effect from Shismaref to Nuiqsut for a storm which will arrive late Saturday and persist until Monday.

“While some areas will not be as severely affected, other areas could see a greater impact from the next storm. Communities and residents in the warning area should continue to prepare, keep shelters ready, and avoid travel,” said Roberts. “This event is far from over.”

The state’s Public Assistance disaster recovery program is designed to restore disaster damaged critical infrastructure to a pre-disaster condition. Public assistance also reimburses eligible applicants for certain emergency response and emergency protective measures.

The Individual Assistance (IA) program provides grants to individuals and families who have experienced disaster-related damage to their primary residence or transportation. IA can also help address impacted Alaskans medical or dental expenses, emergency needs, and provide temporary housing for those displaced by the disaster event. IA registration information will be available shortly.

2025 West Coast Storm | Flickr The Department of Transportation and Public Facilities captured images in Kotzebue and are posted here

The SEOC is actively coordinating resources and support with a wide array of state and non-governmental partners, including the Alaska National Guard, Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, Department of Environmental Conservation, Department of Public Safety, Department of Health, American Red Cross of Alaska, Salvation Army Alaska Division, United States Coast Guard, Alaska Native Tribal Health Corporation, Regional Tribal organizations, and the State Mass Care Group. Federal emergency response elements remain available for state response even during the current federal shutdown.

The SEOC urges all residents to continue monitoring weather alerts, follow the instructions of local officials, and maintain their personal preparedness plans.