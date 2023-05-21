2023 Spring Floods Update-May 20th





Response in Circle, Crooked Creek, Glennallen and other flooded communities, with additional flooding possible.

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) is actively responding to the impacts of flooding on the Yukon River, Kuskokwim River, Glenallen, and other areas of the state. Governor Dunleavy’s declaration of state disaster emergency for the Alaska Gateway Regional Education Attendance Area (REAA), Yukon Flats REAA, Kuspuk REAA and Copper River REAA has activated the state’s disaster recovery programs which can reimburse emergency response costs and provide disaster recovery grants to communities and individuals. In addition, to the flooding response, aerial River Watch is continuing to fly major river systems with ice break-up flood risk to provide advanced warning to communities still facing flood threat. Flooding information and resources can be found at ready.alaska.gov/flood

State of Alaska Individual Assistance Program

Registration for Individual Assistance for the 2023 Spring Flooding Disaster will open on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

On May 24, disaster survivors can call the state’s Disaster Assistance Hotline at (844) 445-7131 to register over the phone. Online registration will be available at ready.alaska.gov after May 24, 2023.

Information about the State of Alaska Individual Assistance program can be found at ready.alaska.gov/flood or ready.alaska.gov/Recovery/IA.

YUKON

Circle

The SEOC Division Supervisor and a SEOC responder continue to work in Circle, supporting coordination between the local community and interagency assistance organizations. The Red Cross conducted damage assessments in the community reporting 6 homes destroyed, 10 with major damage, 5 with minor damage, and 10-12 were inaccessible. Tanana Chiefs Conference confirmed that the wellhead is under ice and the community is using a skid steer to remove the ice. The Department of Environmental Conservation, Division of Spill Prevention and Response (SPAR) sent a team yesterday. SPAR righted many home tanks by blocking or supporting where possible. DEC documented an estimated 30 impacted fuel tanks. Everything in the lower part of town has been impacted. SEOC is arranging a follow-up DEC mission to the community to further address environmental concerns. SEOC is working a mission to provide debris clean up and home “muck out” assistance to the community.

Fort Yukon:

SEOC has received a damage report from Fort Yukon with impacts to some tribal structures and residences.

Eagle:

Debris clearance on Mission Road is ongoing

KUSKOKWIM

Crooked Creek

The Red Cross damage assessment team arrived in Crooked Creek today and began assessments. The Red Cross shelter support team is scheduled to arrive this weekend. Donlin Gold provided additional shelter supplies such as cots, blankets, and sheets, as well as water and fuel for generators. SEOC is working a mission to provide debris clean up and home “muck out” assistance to the community.

Kwethluk

Water rose overnight in Kwethluk but is receding this morning. Riverwatch landed in the community yesterday during flooding and provided a community briefing and remained in contact overnight. Community did a precautionary evacuation to high ground at school.

Akiak

Initial report of some buildings and the airport surrounded by water. Kusko Riverwatch is actively monitoring and in regular contact with the community.

Lower Kalskag:

Reports of one road flooded with no residential impacts.

McGrath:

Reports of flood damage to Cranberry Road

Red Devil:

Report of flooding on airport property

Bethel:

Reported flooding on Hangar Road.

Pages: 1 2