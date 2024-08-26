Governor Dunleavy Issues Disaster Declaration for Ketchikan Landslide





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF RICHARDSON, Alaska — Governor Mike Dunleavy has verbally declared a disaster declaration for the landslide that struck Ketchikan. The landslide struck the city at approximately 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon damaging homes and infrastructure. The State Emergency Operation Center is staffed and aiding the city.

“In addition to the disaster declaration, I have directed state agencies to make available all resources and staff for the response effort,” said Governor Dunleavy. “My thoughts and prayers are with the residents of Ketchikan tonight.”

An evacuation order for areas near the landslide has been issued and a shelter has been opened at the high school. The City of Ketchikan, Ketchikan Fire Department, Ketchikan Borough and other agencies are actively responding. The Ketchikan Borough has activated their Emergency Operation Center. A Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Response Specialist and a Department of Transportation personnel will travel to Ketchikan tomorrow morning. An Alaska State Troopers and an Alaska Wildlife Troopers assisting with Search and Rescue.

The disaster declaration activates the state’s disaster Public Assistance and Individual Assistance disaster recovery programs. The Public Assistance program reimburses communities and jurisdictions for emergency response costs, emergency protective measures, and can fund repair of critical infrastructure damaged by the declared disaster event. The Individual Assistance program provides grants to individuals and families with damage to their primary homes or transportation, disaster related medical expenses, or other eligible disaster related expenses. Temporary Housing is also available for displaced residents.



