Governor Dunleavy Issues Disaster Declaration for Little Diomede





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON–Alaska – Governor Mike Dunleavy has issued a disaster declaration for Little Diomede after the City Office building’s structural supports failed. The Little Diomede City Office building partially collapsed, with portions of the building on the ground. The building has tilted over into the community school, which does not have significant damage currently.

The Governor’s Disaster Declaration activates the state’s Public Assistance program which can reimburse local governments and certain non-profits for repairs to critical infrastructure and/or emergency protective measures.

On Dec. 3, a Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) Structural Engineer and representatives from Kawerak, the regions Tribal Health Consortium, visited the community to assess the city office building and identify a plan. The DOT&PF Engineer believes ground settling and the age of the build contributed to the collapse.

Efforts are under way to remove city, firefighting, and postal office equipment from the building. Cribbing has been placed under the building to prevent further movement. An Alaska State Defense Force member in Little Diomede has been activated who will coordinate with the State Emergency Operation Center. Contractors have been identified who can demolish the compromised city building and prevent further damage to the school.

The school district began remote learning on Dec 4th as a precautionary measure. After the holiday break in-person education is scheduled to resume.

The communities post office was in the partially collapsed building. A temporary post office has been established in Little Diomede’s old clinic. Packages can be received, and with retrieval of the community’s post mark equipment from the damaged city building, regular mail services can resume.

Little Diomede is an island in the Bering Strait. The small community is only accessible by helicopter. Weather plays a significant role in the availability of air travel to and from the island.



