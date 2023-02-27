Governor Dunleavy issues disaster declaration for Tuluksak school water emergencies





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Governor Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration Feb. 24, 2023 to assist the Tuluksak Native Community, and the Yupiit School District with emergency response expenses related to the broken water line between the water plant and school. The declaration will activate the State’s Public Assistance program to provide needed emergency response resources and disaster cost reimbursement.

In early February of this year personnel from the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation’s Remote Maintenance Worker Program discovered a water supply line break between the community water plant and school. Winter weather will prevent repairs to the line until spring, so the school has been hauling water for school operations including feeding, teacher housing, laundry, and sanitation. The water hauling operation has required additional school staff hours, pumps, water storage tanks, and community waterplant operation.

“Schools are a critical part of rural Alaskan communities. They are where people gather, receive meals, conduct in-person learning, and seek shelter during disasters. In order to operate a school needs a supply of fresh water” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “This declaration will help the Yupiit School District provide water for school operations until permanent water line repairs can be made.”

The Tuluksak Native Community submitted a local disaster resolution on behalf of the Yupiit School District on Feb. 24, 2023.

The State Emergency Operations Center continues to work with the Yupiit School District, Tuluksak Native Community, Department of Environmental Conservation, Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation, Alaska Energy Authority, and others to support the ongoing response.

###



