Governor Dunleavy Issues Statehood Proclamation

Thursday, January 3, 2019 (Anchorage) – Governor Michael J. Dunleavy Thursday proclaimed January 3, 2019 as “the 60th Anniversary of Alaska Statehood Day” and issued the following statement:
“Today, on the 60th Anniversary of Alaska Statehood, we are reminded by all those that came before us – the pioneers who recognized our unique and immeasurable value, our founders who created the state’s first constitution, the statehood advocates who never backed down against fierce opposition, and the generations of Alaskans who have helped create the state we all love and call home.
“As we reflect on the last 60 years, it’s also important to begin thinking about the path the next generation of Alaskans will forge. We have so much to look forward to, particularly as we work to provide Alaska with a permanent fiscal plan, where we create new jobs and opportunities for Alaskan families and small businesses, and where public safety is a top priority.
“On Alaska’s birthday, I encourage all Alaskans to reflect on all we have achieved as a State, and look to the great opportunities to come with the same zeal and determination of the pioneers of the past.”
The Governor’s full proclamation can be found here.