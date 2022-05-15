Governor Dunleavy Issues Three Disaster Declarations: Spring Floods, Lowell Point Landslide, and Galena Fire Hall





(Juneau) – Governor Mike Dunleavy has issued three disaster declarations. The 2022 Spring Floods, the 2022 Lowell Point Landslide in the City of Seward, and the Galena Fire Hall roof collapse will now be eligible for State of Alaska disaster recovery programs.

Governor Dunleavy activated Public Assistance and Individual Assistance for the 2022 Spring Floods and Public Assistance for the 2022 Lowell Point Landslide and 2022 Galena Fire Hall.

“We have declared three disaster declarations that are now eligible for disaster recovery programs to ensure Alaskans have the proper resources to combat the after-effects of the floods, landslides, and collapses this year,” said Governor Dunleavy. “As always, I am impressed with how Alaskans persevere no matter the situation – I am encouraged to see so many communities, tribal organizations, and volunteer organizations step up to help each other. Please apply for this disaster-related assistance that we have activated.”

Residents of the Yukon – Koyukuk Regional Education Attendance Area (REAA), including the City of Manley Hot Springs, the Kuspuk REAA (Village of Sleetmute and the Village of Red Devil), the Copper River REAA (Glennallen), and the Iditarod REAA (City of McGrath), are eligible to apply for State Individual Assistance.

The Lowell Point Landslide occurred May 7 and blocked the sole access point between the City of Seward and Lowell Point. The City of Seward and Kenai Peninsula Borough are working to clear the slide, restore access and address emergency needs.

The Galena Fire Hall collapsed on Feb 24 due to heavy snowfall and rain. State Public Assistance funding will help restore Galena’s fire infrastructure before winter.

The State of Alaska Individual Assistance program consists of two programs, Alaska’s Individual and Family Grant Program and Temporary Housing Program,which provide timely assistance to individuals or families to meet necessary disaster-related expenses and serious needs. Together, these programs provide essential support when other resources are unavailable or inadequate. Individual Assistance application options will be available online, via telephone, and in-person as soon as possible.

The State of Alaska Public Assistance program is designed to help communities, government organizations, and eligible non-profits make repairs to utilities, public buildings, and other critical infrastructure damaged by the declared event. In addition, the Public Assistance program reimburses communities and agencies for eligible response costs and emergency protective measures associated with the disaster event.





