Governor Dunleavy: “Legislative Leaders Neglect Basic Duty on Budget”

(Juneau) – Alaska Governor Michael J. Dunleavy Thursday issued a statement following one week of special session on the back of a 121-day regular session, in which the legislative leadership has failed to accomplish the basic tasks of government which includes passing a constitutionally mandated budget:
“The legislative leadership has delayed for too long the essential priorities of this session. We are now approaching 130 days without final action on critical bills, specifically:
The people of Alaska made their voices clear both in the election last fall and this session – tackle crime, provide a full PFD, and balance the budget to fund core services of government, including education. It’s time for the leadership of both bodies to act in the best interest of Alaskans by bringing these issues to the floor for a vote.”
Governor Dunleavy called the Alaska Legislature into a special session on May 16, 2019 to adopt operating and capital budgets, fund education, provide a full PFD as outlined in statute, and pass an effective crime package. With 23 days left in the first special session, these items remain outstanding.