﻿Governor Dunleavy, Lt. Governor Dahlstrom Invite Alaskans to the Annual Holiday Open House





(Juneau, AK) – Holiday music, decorations and thousands of cookies are ready at the Governor’s Residence for the annual Holiday Open House this Tuesday, December 10 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Governor Mike Dunleavy, First Lady Rose Dunleavy, Lt. Governor Nancy Dahlstrom and Mr. Kit Dahlstrom will be there to greet visitors and be available for photos.

Students from the Thunder Mountain Middle School Carolers, the Juneau Douglas High School Band, Faith Christian School, and Juneau Alaska Music Matters (JAMM) will perform holiday music, while Alaska’s 15 state commissioners will serve up hot apple cider to all visitors.

Of course, cookies and other holiday treats will be plentiful. 17,050 cookies, 35 pounds of toffee and 90 pounds of fudge and chocolate will be served in the dining room. This year’s Christmas tree was donated by the U.S. Forest Service and was harvested from the Tongass National Forest. Ornaments for the tree were handmade by students from schools across Alaska.

The first open house was held by Territorial Governor Walter Eli Clark and his family on New Year’s Day 1913. The annual tradition has been held every year since, apart from two years during World War II and in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Individuals with special accessibility needs can contact Maxine Lucero at (907) 465-3500, to arrange entry from 2:15-2:30 p.m.



