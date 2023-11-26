Governor Dunleavy Meets with Wrangell Residents Following Fatal Landslide





(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – Friday Governor Mike Dunleavy met with residents and community leaders in Wrangell following Monday night’s fatal landslide.

Earlier Friday the Department of Public Safety identified three Alaskans who remained missing: 65-year-old Otto Florschutz, 12-year-old Derek Heller, and 11-year-old Kara Heller. Three Alaskans located deceased during the search were identified as 44-year-old Timothy Heller, 36-year-old Beth Heller, and 16-year-old Mara Heller. One adult was located alive and in good condition on Tuesday.

“My heart goes out to the Florschutz and Heller families. Wrangell is a tight-knit town and this is a trying time for everyone here. I will continue praying for Wrangell and for the Florschutz and Heller’s families and loved ones. Witnessing the magnitude of the landslide in person is a humbling experience. It is truly a miracle that one person was rescued and is in good condition,” saidAlaska Governor Mike Dunleavy. “This week, dozens of Alaskans have sacrificed spending Thanksgiving with their families to join the search and rescue efforts, to bring comfort and to support the families affected by this tragedy. I’m grateful for each person who has stepped up to help their fellow Alaskans.”

Governor Dunleavy issued a state disaster declaration for the landslide on Tuesday and has pledged to provide Wrangell with all of the state’s available resources to respond to the disaster.

Friday the Governor was joined by Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Commissioner Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, Department of Natural Resources Commissioner John Boyle, and Department of Transportation and Public Facilities Commissioner Ryan Anderson. These state departments, along with the Department of Public Safety, continue to work in coordination with the City and Borough of Wrangell and other agencies and non-governmental organizations on disaster recovery efforts.