Governor Dunleavy Mourns the Passing of Former Legislator Charles Bussell





(Anchorage) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy send their condolences to the family and loved ones of former legislator Charles Bussell. Bussell served as a member of the House from 1983-1984.

“The First Lady and I express our condolences to the family of former legislator Charles Bussell,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Charlie was a true Alaskan. He served in our House of Representatives, flew all over Alaska with his private pilot’s license, and loved fishing. He leaves a long legacy of service to our great state.”

Mr. Bussell was a businessman from Anchorage and served in the U.S. Army for three years. He was a member of many Alaska organizations, including the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce, the Alaska World Affairs Council, the Blood Bank of Alaska, the Alaska Miner Association, the Resources Development Council, the Institute of Electrical & Electronic Engineers, Montana Creek Dog Mushers Association, the Anchorage Yacht Club, and Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. Most recently, he served as the Principle at Ditch Witch of Alaska/Hawaii.

Governor Dunleavy has ordered that Alaska and the United States flags fly at half-staff at a date that will be announced after consulting with the family of former legislator Charles Bussell.



