Governor Dunleavy Mourns the Passing of Former ﻿Legislator Clark Gruening









(Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy send their condolences to the family and loved ones of former legislator Clark Gruening, who passed away this week.

“Rose and I are saddened by the passing of Clark Gruening. He came from a long legacy of public service and devoted much of his life to Alaska’s future,” said Governor Dunleavy. “We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and all who knew him.”

Gruening served in the Alaska House of Representatives from 1975 to 1978, representing Anchorage. A grandson of former territorial governor and U.S. Senator Ernest Gruening, he continued the family’s legacy of civic leadership and public service. A graduate of the University of Oregon and George Washington University Law School, Gruening also ran for U.S. Senate in 1980.

Governor Dunleavy will order flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Clark Gruening on a date to be determined in accordance with the family’s wishes. An update will be provided when that date is confirmed.



