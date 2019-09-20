Governor Dunleavy on Shaw Rejection: Senate Appears to Be Pushing Political Litmus Test on PFD

Governor Michael J. Dunleavy gives an update after a majority of Senate Republicans failed to confirm Rep. Laddie Shaw to Senate District M. Youtube

(Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Michael J. Dunleavy Thursday shared the following statement after Senate Republicans rejected the confirmation of Representative Laddie Shaw to fill the vacancy to Senate District M:

“Today, a majority of Senate Republicans failed to confirm Representative Laddie Shaw to fill the vacancy to Senate District M – the seat held by the late Senator Chris Birch. Laddie Shaw is well-qualified, there’s no question. He was overwhelmingly elected into office, his District put his name forward among a group of highly qualified individuals, and he has a history of service as a Navy Seal, as a decorated was veteran, and a public servant. Laddie Shaw was someone well-deserving and qualified of this appointment.

“In a statement issued by Senate Republicans, it appears now they are pushing a political litmus test based entirely upon the PFD. Senate District M is more than a single issue district. District M deserves qualified representation based on a wide variety of issues, not just one.

“I want to thank Representative Shaw for going through this process and look forward to our continued work together. I now have ten days to fill this vacancy, as prescribed by law, and look forward to updating you again shortly.”

